Germany’s Robin Capital Raises $13.6 Million for B2B SaaS Investments

Germany-based venture capital fund Robin Capital closed its Robin Fund One at 13 million euros (about $13.6 million).

“Robin Fund One is closed,” Robin Haak, Robin Capital founder and managing partner, said in a Friday (Dec. 20) post on LinkedIn. “Robin Capital is here to stay. I get to do what I love: Support founders.”

Robin Capital also has a growth-focused investment vehicle of 2 million euros, bringing its total to 15 million euros, according to a TechCrunch article Haak linked to in his post.

Robin Capital specializes in B2B software as a service (SaaS), according to the firm’s LinkedIn page. With Robin Fund One, it will focus on angel, pre-seed to seed stages, and occasional Series A investments, according to the page.

The firm focuses on the DACH region comprised of Germany, Austria and Switzerland and now has 28 companies in its portfolio, including ones in sectors like human resources, artificial intelligence, FinTech, climate, DevOps, robotics and industrial tech, per the TechCrunch report.

It was founded by Haak in December 2022, according to the report. Earlier, Haak was a co-founder of Jobspotting, which was acquired by SmartRecruiters in 2017.

In a November post on LinkedIn, Haak said Robin Fund One was oversubscribed and set for final close in December.

“We made it,” he said in the post. “Hit the target — and then some.”

It was reported in June that tech investments in Europe picked up at early-stage companies, with venture capital groups raising new capital after a two-year drought.

Last year saw a drop in investment in the tech sector in Europe. In its yearly State of European Tech report late last year, United Kingdom venture capital firm Atomico forecasted that money raised by Europe’s tech startups would come to around $45 billion for 2023, compared to the $82 billion raised in 2022.

But things have since turned around, Tom Wehmeier, who heads Atomico’s insights team, said in June.

Spanish venture capital firm Kfund said the same month that it raised $75 million to support founders in Europe working “with foundational technologies” defined as “data plays,” “platform layers” and AI.

