Nevermined Raises $4 Million to Help AI Agents Pay and Get Paid

Nevermined has raised $4 million to accelerate adoption of its AI-to-AI payment protocol that enables artificial intelligence (AI) agents to pay and get paid.

The company’s AI payment rails and infrastructure allow AI agents to discover, negotiate and compensate each other in real time, Nevermined said in a Thursday (Jan. 9) press release.

Nevermined will use the new funding to support the expansion of its go-to-market strategy, its team and its partnerships in the AI ecosystem, according to the release.

“The future of commerce isn’t just about humans trading with humans anymore. It’s about AI agents transacting with other AI agents, and we need entirely new payment systems to facilitate that,” Nevermined CEO Don Gossen said in the release.

One use case of this offering is a finance and billing management platform for AI agents and tools, as it manages payments, usage tracking and credit systems to help AI developers monetize their applications, per the release.

The protocol is designed to address unique challenges of AI commerce that cannot be solved by traditional payment systems, according to the release.

“Current payment infrastructure was built for static transactions, like selling t-shirts on the internet, where the price of a small shirt doesn’t change over time,” Nevermined Chief Technology Officer Aitor Argomaniz said in the release. “AI agents are dynamic and require an equally dynamic payments system that can respond instantly to new requests.”

AI agents are taking over operations at major companies and making decisions that, until recently, required human managers, PYMNTS reported in November.

Because they are autonomous software systems that can understand the context and make decisions across multiple business tasks, unlike basic chatbots, AI agents can handle complex workflows independently.

In a recent deployment of the technology, Jet.AI said in December that it launched an agentic AI model that helps customers select and book private jets. Dubbed “Ava,” the AI model can be contacted via phone or text and it provides real-time aircraft availability, pricing and guidance to help customers select the right jet for their journey.

In September, Intuit said it will roll out agentic AI capabilities across its platforms and products, including Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp.