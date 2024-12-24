Jet.AI Launches Agentic AI Model for Selecting and Booking Private Jets

Jet.AI has launched an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) model that helps customers select and book private jets.

Dubbed “Ava,” the AI model can be contacted via phone or text and it provides real-time aircraft availability, pricing and guidance to help customers select the right jet for their journey, the private aviation and AI company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 24) press release.

“The launch of our agentic AI model marks a new era in private jet booking, providing customers with a helpful solution while minimizing costs from our end,” Jet.AI Founder, Executive Chairman and Director Mike Winston said in the release.

Together with the launch of the AI model, Jet.AI has made updates to its private jet booking app, CharterGPT, according to the release.

The updates include enhanced push notifications that help customers stay up to date with changes to their travel reservations, and carbon tracking and offsetting that enables customers to make eco-conscious decisions, the release said.

Another update is deep linking for trip sheets, in which Ava provides a link that opens the CharterGPT app and makes it easy for travelers to access the trip they discussed with the AI model, per the release.

“Because of the high dollar price and unique aspects of private travel, we are committed to having a human in the loop,” Winston said in the release. “But the later in the booking process that happens, the better our productivity. In all our tests, Ava has been a champion, always poised, well informed and on point.”

Agentic AI is positioned to take the capabilities of an automated software program to the next phase — a request-action architecture — by conducting business operations from start to finish without need for human intervention, PYMNTS reported in February.

Intuit said in September that it will continue rolling out agentic AI capabilities throughout 2025.

The company said that it will add these capabilities across its platforms and products — including Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp — and that they will work on behalf of consumers and businesses while offering access to human tax and bookkeeping experts whenever needed.

“Agentic AI represents a transformative leap in technology, with the potential to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency for our customers, human experts and developers,” Intuit Chief Technology Officer Alex Balazs said in a Sept. 25 press release.