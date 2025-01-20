Self-Driving Tech Firm Inceptio Reportedly Plans US IPO

China’s Inceptio Technologies is reportedly considering going public in the United States.

The company, which makes self-driving technology for heavy-duty trucks, is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) that could arrive this year, Bloomberg reported Monday (Jan. 20), citing unnamed sources.

The company, which also does business under the name Yingche Technology Shanghai, hopes to raise $100 million to $200 million in the IPO, according to the report.

Inceptio did not reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

Assuming the IPO happens, Inceptio would join WeRide and Pony.ai as a developer of self-driving tech trading on Wall Street. WeRide’s American depositary receipts have fallen about 15% since the company went public in October, while Pony.ai’s are up about 5% since its IPO in November, the report said.

Investors are likely to pay close attention to the level of scrutiny the IPO attracts once the new administration takes office, per the report. Both WeRide and Pony.ai had their listings delayed after the Securities and Exchange Commission requested more documentation. That led the companies to later disclose additional risk factors related to data and mapping activities.

In related news, PYMNTS examined the future of connected cars following a new ban on parts from China and Russia, especially those needed for connectivity and vehicle autonomy.

In announcing the ban last year, the White House pointed to the growing security risks posed by connected vehicles, which can collect sensitive driver data, monitor locations and gather information on critical infrastructure. The President Joe Biden administration said countries such as China and Russia could exploit these capabilities and threaten U.S. national security.

Automakers are calling for a delay in the rule’s enforcement, citing potential disruptions on production timelines.

“There will be an impact to the supply chain,” Brian Rhodes, connected car and vehicle experience director at S&P Global Mobility, said in an interview with PYMNTS this month.

“One impact is simply the amount of homework an OEM has to do to understand which components in their supply chain are being sourced in China and what the other options are to re-source them if needed,” he said. “This will have an impact in the mid-term, for sure.”