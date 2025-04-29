Sam’s Club Adds More Data Tools to ‘Retail Experience Network’

Sam’s Club is expanding its retail media network, Member Access Platform (MAP), to include more data tools for mobile, onsite, offsite and in-club solutions that enable brands to reach customers.

These additions add up to a “Retail Experience Network” and help create personalized experiences for customers and measurable outcomes for brands, Sam’s Club said in a Tuesday (April 29) blog post.

“This evolution brings brands closer to members at every stage of their shopping journey whether they are browsing online, shopping in-club or engaging across channels in between,” Harvey Ma, vice president and general manager, Sam’s Club Member Access Platform, said in the post. “It’s a seamlessly connected, omnichannel experience designed to drive awareness, deepen loyalty and boost conversions.”

One of the latest additions to MAP is a data tool called Brand Lift, which provides advertisers with data about things like brand preference, favorability and purchase intent. With this data, advertisers can optimize their campaigns and customers will receive more relevant advertising, according to the post.

Other new data tools include a Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) measurement to help brands refine their media strategy based on things like long-term return on investment; Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) that helps brands understand how touchpoints like display, offsite and in-club contribute to conversion; and Propensity Modeling with Signal Fidelity that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help advertisers reach the right audiences, per the post.

Sam’s Club is developing other offerings for MAP, including influencer and creator-led content and generative AI tools providing smarter search and personalized product discovery, the post said.

“MAP is building more than media campaigns — we’re creating meaningful experiences that deliver real value for both members and brands,” Ma said in the post.

Sam’s Club parent company Walmart has been expanding its digital advertising platforms amid the competition with rival retail giant Amazon, PYMNTS reported in August.

Around that time, Sam’s Club said it became the first retail media platform to introduce advertisements through a mobile self-checkout app, while Walmart’s retail media business, Walmart Connect, said that companies that do not sell through Walmart, such as financial firms and restaurants, found that in-store platforms increase brand exposure.



