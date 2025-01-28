Mollie Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone Availability in Europe

Mollie has expanded its Tap to Pay on iPhone capability to merchants in three more European countries: Austria, Italy and the United Kingdom.

With this capability, merchants can use the Mollie app on iPhone to accept contactless payments, the financial service provider said in a Tuesday (Jan. 28) press release.

Mollie already offers Tap to Pay on iPhone in France, Germany and The Netherlands, the three countries in which it launched the capability in November, according to the release.

“We are excited to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone in another three markets, allowing local businesses to give their customers more choice and flexibility,” Mollie CEO Koen Köppen said in the release. “This is an exciting step forward in our mission to make money management effortless for every business in Europe.”

The Mollie app simplifies payments and money management and is used by more than 250,000 businesses across Europe, according to the company’s website.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables merchants to use their iPhone and the Mollie iOS app to accept contactless payments, with no need for additional hardware, according to the Tuesday press release.

The feature allows merchants to accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets, the release said.

It can be activated within the Mollie app at the tap of a button, and it runs on iPhone XS or later with the latest version of iOS, per the release.

“This addition adds yet another benefit to businesses who use the Mollie app on a daily basis — where they are able to run their businesses from anywhere — tracking payments and refunds, accessing funding and managing accounting,” the release said.

Visa reported in July that 80% of brick-and-mortar, face-to-face transactions globally, excluding the U.S., are completed with contactless payments.

In the U.S., tap to pay has been tied to more than 50% of in-person commerce transactions, and 30 cities have seen more than 60% penetration, according to Visa.

When global financial technology platform Adyen extended its availability of Tap to Pay on iPhone to more countries in October, Alexa von Bismarck, president EMEA at Adyen, said in a press release: “We have seen how Tap to Pay on iPhone has changed how consumers and businesses experience mobile payments for the better across the many regions where Tap to Pay on iPhone is already available with Adyen.”