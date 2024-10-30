Adyen Expands ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’ to 5 More Countries

Global financial technology platform Adyen has extended the availability of Tap to Pay on iPhone to five more countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania and Sweden.

With this functionality, businesses can accept contactless payments with an iPhone, with no need for additional hardware, the company said in a Tuesday (Oct. 29) press release.

“We have seen how Tap to Pay on iPhone has changed how consumers and businesses experience mobile payments for the better across the many regions where Tap to Pay on iPhone is already available with Adyen,” Alexa von Bismarck, president EMEA at Adyen, said in the release. “We’re proud to be expanding it to new countries together with Apple.”

Adyen’s Top to Pay on iPhone is also available in nine other countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States, per the company’s website.

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments using only an iPhone and a supporting app, according to the release.

Merchants using this solution can remove the dependence on payment hardware to accept in-person payments, get up and running quickly, increase mobility on location, and offer their customers a convenient and secure way to pay, the release said.

The first Adyen customer to launch Tap to Pay on iPhone in all regions is Fresha, a booking platform, marketplace and payments system for beauty and wellness, per the release.

“Adyen enables us to offer seamless, secure and hardware-free payments that fit effortlessly into the self-care experience, making technology an invisible helper rather than a distraction,” Fresha Founder and CEO William Zeqiri said in the release.

Software point-of-sale (SoftPOS) solutions like Tap to Pay are likely to become game-changers for merchants of all sizes, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Discover Global Network collaboration, “How SoftPOS Is Poised to Revolutionize Payments.”

These solutions solve some pain points of traditional POS systems by reducing cost and training time, by enabling retail staff to accept payments throughout the store, and by providing a single source of real-time sales data, per the report.

The report also said that three-quarters of merchants expect SoftPOS to replace traditional POS systems at some point in the future.