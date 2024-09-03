OnlineCheckWriter.com Adds Ability to Send Checks Funded by Credit Card

Zil Money’s OnlineCheckWriter.com now allows businesses to send checks funded by their credit card or wallet.

The addition of this capability is part of an upgrade of its check mailing services, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 3) press release.

With this service, OnlineCheckWriter.com allows users to send checks online; choose from delivery options like First Class Check Mailing, Express Mail USPS, USPS Priority or FedEx Standard Overnight; and track their checks until they arrive, according to the release.

This capability joins Zil Money’s all-in-one solution that streamlines payroll, check creation and account reconciliation; integrates with more than 22,000 banks; and offers a variety of payment options, the release said.

OnlineCheckWriter.com currently serves more than 1 million users and has processed more than $78.5 billion in transactions, per the release.

The overnight check mailing capability helps businesses conduct urgent transactions without having to order checks, write them, prepare them for mailing and visit a post office in person, the company said in an Aug. 28 blog post.

For example, a health insurance company may need to mail checks to refund overpayment of premiums or deductibles and to refund payments the clients were charged that were supposed to be paid by the insurance company, according to the post.

OnlineCheckWriter.com’s overnight check mailing service “combines the convenience of digital transactions with traditional check mailing,” the company said in the post. “Mail your checks with a few clicks and become free from the hassles of traditional mailing.”

Seventy-five percent of organizations still use paper checks, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Esker collaboration, “Getting Paid: Digital Payments for Improving Cash Flow and Customer Experience.”

Another Zil Money company, Zil US, said in April that its B2B payment platform facilitates business growth by allowing Swedish entrepreneurs and freelancers to open U.S. payment accounts remotely. The platform also makes it easier for Swedish businesses to pay U.S. vendors, affiliates, employees and partners.

In December 2023, OnlineCheckWriter.com expanded its cloud banking service to provide entrepreneurs and freelancers in Oman with the ability to open a U.S. account remotely.

The payment platform also teamed up with Plexe in October 2023, saying this partnership will help businesses access working capital via Plexe’s line of credit after verifying business information and a valid bank.