Retail

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike To Compete With Peloton

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike

SoulCycle is gearing up to release its own at-home bike that could compete with rival Peloton, after teasing the product last summer, according to reports.

The fitness company’s product looks similar to Peloton’s, with on-demand cycling classes that can be streamed through a monthly contract with the Variis platform. Features of the bike will include a 21.5-inch full HD screen, 4GB of RAM, a G-sensor and NFC support.

The bike’s footprint will be larger than Peloton’s, and it will be around seven pounds heavier. SoulCycle’s bike will have a 350-pound maximum, compared to Peloton’s 300-pound limit.

SoulCycle’s version of the product will cost around $2,500, which comes with a five-pack of live classes. There is no extra charge for shipping and installation, although customers will have to pay $250 to remove the bike if they decide to return it after the 30-day trial.

While both the SoulCycle and Peloton bikes support clip-ins for cycling shoes, Peloton’s package also includes shoes, a floor mat, a heart rate monitor and headphones.

To use the SoulCycle bike, users will have to subscribe to one year of the Variis app, which costs $40 per month after the trial period. The subscription also includes access to other classes from SoulCycle’s parent company, such as Pure Yoga, Equinox and HeadStrong, which can be streamed through Variis.

Equinox has not said whether it intends to release an option to subscribe to Variis without buying the bike. The company did say it intends to release a connected treadmill, also likely to work with Variis.

SoulCycle’s entry into the home-bike field comes at an interesting time for the service, as the coronavirus outbreak has been profitable for companies peddling products for at-home use.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
3.5K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
3.3K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

2.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
2.8K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Why No One Likes Daylight Savings Time Why No One Likes Daylight Savings Time
2.7K
Retail

Could This Be The Last Time We Change The Clocks?

Senator Wants Gig Companies To Support Workers Senator Wants Gig Companies To Support Workers
2.3K
Gig Economy

Senator Wants Gig Companies To Give Workers Financial Support

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine
2.3K
Safety and Security

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine

Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW
2.1K
Coronavirus

Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.0K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
1.9K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Coronavirus Coronavirus
1.7K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
1.6K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
1.6K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
1.5K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments