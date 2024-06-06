Grubhub to Offer Starbucks Delivery Across US

Consumers across the United States will soon be able to have Starbucks orders delivered to their door by Grubhub.

The coffee retailer and the food ordering and delivery marketplace announced their new delivery partnership in a Thursday (June 6) press release.

Starbucks orders will be available via Grubhub beginning in June in select markets in three states — Pennsylvania, Colorado and Illinois — and they are expected to be available in all 50 states by August, according to the press release.

“Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the U.S. delivery business this past quarter, indicating that our customers continue to want convenience in their everyday lives,” Meg Mathes, vice president of digital experiences at Starbucks, said in the release.

The partnership with Grubhub will increase the availability of delivery options, Mathes added.

Starbucks delivery will be accessible through the Grubhub mobile app and Grubhub.com, according to the release. Most of the Starbucks menu will be available through these channels, and customers will be able to customize their orders just as they would at Starbucks.

“By joining forces with a beloved national brand like Starbucks, we’re offering customers more of what they want on Grubhub while strengthening our enterprise offering and growing our merchant supply in markets nationwide,” Liz Bosone, vice president of enterprise partnerships at Grubhub, said in the release.

Starbucks announced a deal with another delivery marketplace, DoorDash, in September 2022 and expanded that partnership in January 2023.

Before that, the coffeehouse chain announced a partnership with Uber Eats in July 2019 and with Postmates, which is now owned by Uber, in 2015.

In June 2023, Starbucks said it was considering opening delivery-only stores to more efficiently meet consumers’ demand for convenience.

As for Grubhub, that company said on May 30 that it has expanded its restaurant delivery partnership with Amazon. In that collaboration, Amazon customers in the U.S. can order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across all 50 states with Grubhub directly on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app.

In April, Grubhub expanded its grocery delivery offerings via a partnership with online marketplace Mercato.

