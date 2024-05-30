Amazon and Grubhub Expand Partnership, Enable Ordering Via Retailer’s Platforms

Amazon announced an expanded partnership with Grubhub to enhance the restaurant delivery experience for its customers.

The collaboration allows Amazon customers in the United States to order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across all 50 states with Grubhub directly on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app, Amazon said in a Wednesday (May 29) press release.

Prime members can get a free ongoing Grubhub+ membership, valued at $120 per year, according to the release. This membership includes no delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pickup orders, and exclusive offers.

Prime members can access Grubhub on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app, eliminating the need to download or switch to the Grubhub app, the release said.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, highlighted in the release the value that Prime members place on savings, including food delivery. By extending the no delivery fees and exclusive savings with Grubhub+, Amazon aims to enhance the benefits of Prime membership.

Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal said in the release that the partnership brings convenience to Amazon customers. By offering Grubhub’s network of restaurants directly on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app, more consumers can experience the value and service provided by Grubhub+.

Additionally, Prime members can order unique food pairings and offers through the ongoing “Tune In & Takeout” series, a Prime Video and Grubhub collaboration that connects these offerings to members’ favorite shows and movies on Prime Video.

Amazon and Grubhub previously extended their partnership in June, nearly a year after they first announced their collaboration.

Grubhub has aimed to drive the adoption of its marketplace by partnering with businesses with wide audiences to offer free delivery subscriptions, incentivizing consumers who might otherwise be put off by the cost of delivery to use the service, PYMNTS reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Grubhub said in April that it is expanding its grocery presence via a partnership with online marketplace Mercato.

For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe to the daily Retail Newsletter.