Klarna Plus Subscription Numbers Reach 100,000 in US

Klarna says it subscription commerce service Klarna Plus now has 100,000 U.S. members.

“The positive reception of Klarna Plus in the US really shows the value of this product,” Klarna Chief Marketing Officer David Sandstrom said in a Tuesday (June 25) news release.

“Our commitment to offering valuable and exclusive benefits to our subscribers remains strong as we continuously look to enhance their shopping experience while expanding our services beyond Buy Now, Pay Later.”

Introduced in January, Klarna Plus lets members enjoy a variety of features and offers, such as waived service fees on the Klarna One Time Card, rewards, and access to deals with popular brands in the Klarna app.

According to the release, customers saved an average of $18 per month in the first month after joining, adding up to an estimated $1.8 million in savings for users. In addition, more than 27,000 discounts have been used by Klarna Plus members on the company’s retail partners.

Klarna Plus is part of a series of recent innovations by the Swedish company, including the introduction of the Klarna Card in the U.S., a consumer-facing AI assistant that as of last month had engaged with 4 million customers, and “Sign-in With Klarna” feature designed to simplify online shopping.

The company has said the U.S. is its largest market in terms of revenues, which were up 38% year over year for the country, nearly three times the increase in total revenues, according to Klarna’s last earnings report.

The news follows reports from Monday (June 24) that Klarna had sold its online checkout solution, Klarna Checkout (KCO), for $520 million to a group of investors led by BLQ Invest CEO and founding partner Kamjar Hajabdolahi.

The buyers will take ownership of KCO on Oct. 1, and Klarna’s payment methods will continue to be offered in the checkout, the company said, adding that the sale lets Klarna focus on its flexible payment methods, which it offers in conjunction with multiple service providers.

A report by Bloomberg News Monday noted that Klarna had come into conflicts by offering its payment methods directly to merchants through KCO and through distribution through payment service providers (PSPs) like Adyen and Stripe.

By selling that part of its business, the company eliminates that competition and friction with PSP, letting KCO grow under new ownership.