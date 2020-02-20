Security & Fraud

MGM Resorts Admits To 2019 Hack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International, a hotel and casino operator, admitted it had experienced a data breach following a report saying information on 10.6 million guests was compromised, according to a report by Reuters

“Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts,” a company spokesman said on Thursday (Feb. 20).

The hotel said the data breach didn’t involve any password, financial or payment card information, and that all the guests who were affected were notified of the incident.

The information that did get out included names of guests who stayed at the resort as well as phone numbers, but the exact number of people affected was not released by the company. 

A technology website called ZDNet originally reported the data breach and passed along the 10.6 million number. ZDNet said the hack included information on notable people such as celebrities, chief executives, reporters and government officials.

MGM Resorts said it had hired cybersecurity experts to execute an internal investigation into the hack. The resort said it had upgraded its security to make sure a data breach like this one never happens again.

MGM Resorts has been at the forefront of digital operations, especially when it comes to eSports.

Last year, MGM Resorts transformed a former Luxor Hotel & Casino nightclub into an arena for eSports. The venue is 30,000 square feet and has a 50 foot LED wall. 

The space hosted the League of Legends tournament for 4,000 people. The company also wants to use the space for other eSports events, as well as use other lounges and bars for similar events.

“We want to be as creative as possible,” MGM Head of Esports Lovell Walker said at the time.

MGM Resorts has locations in Las Vegas, Detroit, Mississippi, Maryland and New Jersey, and its properties include the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and Park MGM.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

housing market rising housing market rising
3.5K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

3.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
2.8K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.8K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

2.8K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
2.7K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

Visa Visa
2.7K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

online platforms online platforms
2.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Online Platforms – And Data – Help Cities Tackle Urban Challenges

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.7K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

2.7K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments, SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments,
2.6K
B2B Payments

SumUp, Mastercard Intro Business Payments Card

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.5K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms

2.5K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.5K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.5K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech