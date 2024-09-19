T-Mobile and OpenAI Partner on AI-Powered Customer Service Platform

Wireless provider T-Mobile has partnered with OpenAI to create an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer service platform that will be used by T-Mobile and will create a blueprint that can be used by companies in other industries.

This collaboration brings together T-Mobile’s customer relationship experience and OpenAI’s AI technology, the companies said in a Wednesday (Sept. 18) press release.

T-Mobile is already testing the IntentCX platform and plans to begin incorporating it into its business in 2025, according to the release. The company and OpenAI will also collaborate on other AI-enabled services and tools.

“IntentCX is much more than chatbots,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in the release. “Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys.”

With access to T-Mobile data and training from the company’s customer service team, IntentCX will be able to understand the customer, offer solutions to any issues, and act on their behalf, with their permission, according to the release.

The platform will provide personalized service enabled by customer data, offer real engagement by understanding conversations and knowing the context, and take proactive action by being connected to T-Mobile’s transaction and care systems, the release said.

It will also provide real-time decisioning, faster responses, privacy and security, per the release.

“T-Mobile deeply understands how to delight customers, and is driven to deliver better, more personalized solutions,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the release. “We’re thrilled to partner with them to build faster, more intuitive, and accessible experiences for millions of people.”

With their ability to handle high volumes of routine inquiries, AI chatbots are making significant strides in improving customer service efficiency, PYMNTS reported in June.

Global payments network and shopping assistant Klarna said in May that its generative AI-powered chatbot fields two-thirds of the company’s customer service chats. This has contributed to consumers resolving their issues in less than one-fifth the time it took previously and has taken on the labor of 700 full-time employees.

Discover Financial Services said in April that it collaborated with Google Cloud to provide generative AI tools to Discover’s contact center agents. The intelligent document summarization and real-time search assistance provided by these tools enable agents to reduce call handle time and improve search time by as much as 70%.