Payments Leaders Share How Business Threats Become Innovation’s Stepping Stones

It’s not just the known challenges that companies must be wary of — it’s the unexpected threats that can suddenly appear and disrupt even the most well-laid plans. The new PYMNTS eBook, “Beyond the Horizon: How to Identify Unexpected Threats That Could Impact Your Business,” dives deep into the various unforeseen challenges organizations might face and how to prepare for them.

As we move into the second half of 2024, businesses are navigating a complex environment characterized by regulatory shifts, economic uncertainty and rapid technological advancements. Whether it’s the potential for new regulations to reshape industries overnight, as highlighted by executives like Thomas Priore from Priority, or the need to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats, as emphasized by Doug Brown of NCR Voyix, this eBook provides invaluable insights into how to stay resilient in the face of unpredictability.

Inside, you’ll find expert perspectives from industry leaders who share their strategies for not just surviving but thriving amid uncertainty. For instance, Adam Hughes of Amount discusses the dual challenges of regulatory compliance and the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in FinTech. Meanwhile, Serena Smith from i2c offers advice on making balanced tech investment decisions to help firms adapt to economic volatility and technological disruption.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The eBook also explores the opportunities that these wild cards can create. Dean M. Leavitt from Boost highlights how businesses can capitalize on positive trends even during uncertain times, while Ava Kelly of Thredd explains how embedded finance and digital payments are helping firms remain agile in unpredictable markets.

So, as you dig into the eBook, be prepared to uncover not just the threats lurking beyond the horizon but also the strategies that can turn these challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. Whether you’re a seasoned executive or a rising star in your industry, the insights contained within can help you navigate the unexpected with confidence.