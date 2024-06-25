ACI Worldwide and RS2 Launch Acquiring and Issuing Solution in Brazil

Real-time payments firm ACI Worldwide launched a collaboration with Brazil-based payments processor RS2.

The partnership is designed to offer a one-stop solution for acquirers and issuers in Brazil, supporting financial institutions, integrated software vendors, payment facilitators, independent sales organizations and payment processors, according to a Tuesday (June 25) press release.

“The combined new cloud-enabled technology platform enables merchants, banks and payment service providers to launch new products and services efficiently using configuration portals that integrate seamlessly to third-party platforms, orchestrating the entire payments ecosystem within the client environment, making the platform secure, reducing operational costs and ultimately increasing revenues,” the companies said in the release.

The platform is supported by ACI’s fraud management service and is certified to meet Brazil’s local regulatory requirements, according to the release. It is designed to allow financial players a way to launch a new acquiring business quickly and cost-efficiently, while giving issuers and processors a single consolidated issuing platform for all card types.

“The constantly changing demands of customers to pay when, where and how they choose require innovation and financial agility from issuers and acquirers,” said RS2 CEO Radi El Haj in the release. “Our advanced and fully integrated acquiring and card issuing capabilities, combined with ACI’s fraud and payments intelligence expertise, provide payment companies with the flexibility to design and configure new products, modify existing ones and effectively manage future payments securely.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS explored the digital payments landscape in Brazil — where the country’s Pix system has brought 73 million Brazilians into the financial system — in a conversation with PagBrasil CEO and founder Ralf Germer.

“Brazilians are very open to new things; it is a part of the country’s culture,” Germer said this month. “People just try things out and if it works, we’ll continue using it. If it doesn’t, we will try something else. This helps drive digital adoption.”

He added that this means that by accepting Pix payments merchants can access a larger customer base.

Building on Pix’s success, PagBrasil is set to launch two new extensions: Pix Roaming and International Pix. These solutions are designed to enhance the payment experience for both Brazilian consumers traveling abroad and tourists visiting Brazil, as well as expand the use of Pix globally as it competes with other international payment methods.