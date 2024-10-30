DoorDash and Lyft Partner to Offer Benefits to Mutual Customers

DoorDash and Lyft have formed a partnership that will offer their customers benefits on the local commerce platform’s local delivery service and the rideshare company’s rides.

Members of DoorDash’s subscription program, DashPass, and Lyft riders can access these exclusive benefits by linking their accounts, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 30) press release.

The benefits include discounts on on-demand Lyft rides and scheduled airport rides, two free Priority Pickup upgrades per month, and a three-month free DashPass trial for new members, according to the release.

“Our partnership with Lyft, a leader in the transportation space, gives DashPass members yet another way to save on the things that matter most to them,” Prabir Adarkar, president and chief operating officer at DoorDash, said in the release.

Audrey Liu, executive vice president of rider experience at Lyft, said in the release: “With DoorDash, we’re continuing to give riders more reasons to choose Lyft every time through partnerships that serve amazing value and savings on everything from local delivery, to travel, and more.”

These new benefits join the $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees on eligible orders, and other perks like Max With Ads for no additional cost, that are available to DashPass members, according to the release.

DoorDash announced the addition of the Max With Ads benefit in August, saying that the benefit was the first one beyond the DoorDash platform to be made available to DashPass Annual Plan members.

“Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members,” Adarkar said at the time in a press release.

The Wednesday press release announcing the new partnership added that Lyft seeks partnerships to add value and enhance the experience for riders, and that about 20% of its rides in 2023 had a direct connection to a partner.

In April, Mastercard said that offers on scheduled rides to the airport from Lyft were among the new cardholder benefits it introduced at that time for eligible Mastercard consumer and small business rewards credit cards.

Mastercard said at the time in a press release that 87% of American consumers report looking forward to redeeming their credit card rewards and are influenced in their purchasing decisions by the availability of rewards.