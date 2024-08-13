DoorDash Adds Max Streaming Service to DashPass Membership Program

DoorDash’s DashPass membership program now includes offers from Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service.

A DashPass Annual Plan membership in the United States now includes Max With Ads at no additional cost and an offer to upgrade to a Max Ad-Free subscription for a discounted rate of $10.99 per month, the companies said in a Tuesday (Aug. 13) press release.

“Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members,” Prabir Adarkar, president and chief operating officer at DoorDash, said in the release. “Streaming and delivery go hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to launch a coveted benefit for DashPass Annual Plan members.”

This new benefit is the first one beyond the DoorDash platform to be made available to DashPass Annual Plan members, according to the release.

It joins the other benefits the local commerce platform offers to members, including exclusive deals, members-only benefits, and no delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from restaurants, grocery stores and retailers, the release said.

The new offer gives consumers another way to stretch their dollars and enables them to arrange a night in with films and shows, restaurant dishes and snacks, per the release.

“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for consumers,” Pato Spagnoletto, global chief marketing officer, direct-to-consumer, at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in the release. “We are thrilled to roll out this offering and introduce a world of exclusive and iconic stories to DashPass members.”

Both aggregators’ sales and restaurants’ direct digital ordering channels are rising, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said Aug. 1 during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“If you look at digital, … that’s growing not just for us at DoorDash on our marketplace, it’s also growing for us in our first-party platform, as we power a lot of these restaurant and retailer websites for ordering, as well as their delivery channels,” Xu said.

The demand for greater affordability is driving subscriptions for DoorDash, and the company’s DashPass had an all-time high in terms of its subscriber base, Xu added.