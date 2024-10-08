DoorDash Expands Grocery Offering With 5 New or Expanded Partnerships

Local commerce platform DoorDash has launched an expanded partnership with Wegmans Food Markets and added new partnerships with four regional grocers in locations across the United States.

In its expanded partnership with Wegmans Food Markets, DoorDash will power on-demand grocery delivery from Wegmans locations in Maryland; add stores in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware and upstate New York in the coming days; and expand to more stores in the future, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 8) press release.

This new offering builds on the companies’ existing partnership in which DoorDash provides on-demand delivery of ready-made meals from Wegmans Meals 2GO, per the release. Now, the partnership will include more meals, bread, fresh produce, cheese and other products.

“Wegmans offers quality foods and a top-notch grocery store experience,” Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash, said in the release. “We’re proud to help extend their brand to the DoorDash Marketplace and provide the tools and technology to serve customers in a new way.”

DoorDash also said Tuesday that it formed new partnerships with four regional grocers.

These include Kowalski’s, with 11 locations in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area; Mar-Val Food Stores, with nine locations in rural communities across California; Geissler’s Supermarket, with seven locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts; and Milam’s Markets, with six locations in the Miami-Dade area, according to another press release.

“More consumers are starting their journeys with DoorDash in grocery than ever before,” the release said. “The addition of these new regional grocery partners underlines DoorDash’s commitment to helping consumers enjoy the best of their neighborhoods — whether they’re ordering from a go-to favorite grocer or discovering a new local business in their community.”

These partnerships come at a time when DoorDash and other on-demand delivery aggregators are finding new ways to compete for consumers’ grocery spending.

Omnichannel engagement has caught on in the grocery space, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report.”

As of April 2023, 52% of grocery shoppers made purchases both online and in person, and another 6% did so purely via digital channels, the report found. Forty-three percent bought groceries in person only.