EBANX Enables Localized Payment Options in Latin America for Canva

EBANX is enabling global visual communication platform Canva to offer localized payment options in six Latin American countries.

With digital wallets, instant payments, and credit and debit cards enabled by EBANX, Canva can grow its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering in the region, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 21) press release.

The partnership is now live in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, according to the release.

“By partnering with EBANX, we’re making it easier for millions of people to access our platform using payment methods they trust and prefer,” Felipe Godoy, growth marketing manager at Canva LATAM, said in the release. “This tailored approach not only strengthens digital inclusion but also helps us foster a thriving creative community across the region.”

EBANX specializes in payment services for emerging markets and helps companies meet the challenges presented by the diverse payment methods used across Latin America, according to the release.

For example, in Brazil, it enables platforms to accept payments made using Pix, the alternative payment method that is expected to account for 44% of the transaction value in digital commerce in the country by 2025, per the release.

“At EBANX, we address the payment complexities of rising markets for our merchants, allowing them to focus on the opportunities these vibrant regions offer,” Melissa Johnson, vice president of merchant success at EBANX, said in the release.

This partnership comes at a time when the Central Bank of Brazil is set to launch a recurring transaction capability of Pix called Pix Automático (Automatic Pix) on June 16, 2025.

It is expected that Brazilians will use Pix Automático for bill payments like electricity, water and rent and for recurring payments in digital subscription-based business models.

Pix Automático will cater to SaaS providers, subscription-based businesses and other enterprises that rely on predictable payment cycles, Eduardo de Abreu, vice president of product at EBANX, told PYMNTS in an interview posted Friday (Oct. 18).

“When it comes to B2B, it will bring the ability to digitize the whole payments infrastructure on the procure-to-pay front,” de Abreu said. “Basically, the whole journey for their customers becomes a very powerful payment experience in that Pix Automático can set recurring billing.”