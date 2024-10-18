Instant B2B Payment Solutions Find Traction in Emerging Markets

Change rarely occurs in isolation. With more businesses in emerging economies going digital with their purchases, pressure is building to modernize the payment process as well.

“When it comes to B2B payments in emerging markets, one very interesting thing is that currently more than 70% of all companies are buying online, but just 30% of the payments are done digitally,” Eduardo de Abreu, VP of product at EBANX, told PYMNTS.

This imbalance highlights the friction in the payments process, including lengthy settlement times — often averaging 14 days — and the lack of visibility over transaction costs and timelines.

“Speed and transparency are the two biggest pain points,” de Abreu said. These challenges have impeded the ability of businesses to optimize their cash flow, particularly in high-growth sectors such as software as a service (SaaS).

But the situation isn’t hopeless. In fact, it’s tremendously promising — thanks to advances in instant payment solutions.

Instant payments cut through these delays, enabling funds to transfer in real time. And by eliminating the wait associated with traditional bank processing and batch clearing cycles, de Abreu said, companies gain quicker access to working capital, improving liquidity and allowing them to focus on growth rather than bridging cash flow gaps.

He said one of the newest developments comes from Pix Automático. Launching in June 2025, Pix Automático promises to reshape how businesses manage recurring payments in emerging markets, particularly for global SaaS companies operating in Brazil.

Starting this October, EBANX merchants can access the technical documentation required to integrate EBANX’s API for Pix Automático. This will enable EBANX’s partners to begin back-end development and have access to a simulated environment for testing integrations. This ensures the companies will be fully prepared by next June when the central bank launches Pix Automático.

As de Abreu stated, 95% of new consumers of EBANX partners in Brazil pay for their first purchase with Pix. The new instant payment method will unlock the remaining potential of the recurring market in Brazil.

Emerging Era of B2B Payments

As adoption of instant business-to-business (B2B) solutions grows, businesses in emerging markets stand to gain a competitive edge by leveraging speed and efficiency in their payments processes.

Pix, a widely adopted instant payment system in Brazil, already processes millions of daily transactions. Payments between businesses using Pix are a growing force, accounting for 42% of the financial volume of Pix’s transactions in the last 12 months, which total $1.6 billion, according to EBANX’s analysis of Central Bank of Brazil data.

Pix Automático builds on this success, introducing capabilities designed specifically for recurring payments. The innovation will cater to SaaS providers, subscription-based businesses and other enterprises that rely on predictable payment cycles.

“When it comes to B2B, it will bring the ability to digitize the whole payments infrastructure on the procure-to-pay front. Basically, the whole journey for their customers becomes a very powerful payment experience in that Pix Automático can set recurring billing,” de Abreu said.

This will enable businesses to know exactly when and how much they will receive, improving reconciliation processes and operational efficiency.

Beyond Brazil, the influence of Pix is expected to extend throughout Latin America. Colombia, for example, is already following a similar trajectory by introducing recurring payment features through local systems like PSE, de Abreu said. This trend signals a broader shift across the region, with instant B2B mechanisms acting as a catalyst for innovation in adjacent markets.

Still, expanding into emerging markets comes with complexities, particularly when navigating varied regulations and payment infrastructures. According to de Abreu, one of the most crucial elements for success in these regions is forming deep partnerships with local experts.

“Every country has its unique network, regulations and technology maturity,” he said. While a regional strategy may help a business enter multiple countries, success hinges on understanding the specific nuances of each market. EBANX has exemplified this approach, leveraging its local connections across 29 countries — spanning Latin America, Africa and India — to deliver tailored payment solutions.

Staying Ahead in B2B

With the global payments landscape evolving rapidly, companies operating in emerging markets need to stay ahead of regulatory developments and technology trends. Underscoring the importance of continuous adaptation, de Abreu said, “The regulatory landscape is evolving daily, and companies need partners who can translate these changes into technology.”

He also emphasized that partnerships are essential not only for technical integration but also for translating regulatory trends and consumer behavior into actionable technologies. This strategy allows global companies to remain agile and seize opportunities across diverse markets. “Without local expertise, companies risk missing out on big opportunities,” he said.

At the same time, security is paramount when dealing with instant payments, especially in the B2B space. Pix Automático, backed by the Brazilian Central Bank, incorporates rigorous security protocols that ensure transaction integrity. The system offers real-time validation of accounts and uses advanced fraud detection to mitigate risks.

“Providing instant payments with high security is not just about technology but also about standardizing the customer experience,” de Abreu said. Businesses using Pix Automático must align their processes with the platform’s requirements, ensuring seamless and secure payment flows. EBANX, as a direct participant in the Pix network, plays a critical role in facilitating secure transactions while minimizing the risks associated with fraud and noncompliance.

The end result, de Abreu said, is nothing less than the transformative future of digital B2B payments.

