Mobile Phone Shoppers Are Mexican Merchants’ Best Friend

Over the past decade, annual growth in Mexico’s economy has zigzagged from 2.7% (in 2015) to minus 8.4% (2020) to 3.2% in 2023, IMF data shows. By contrast, Mexican consumers are on a straight upward trajectory when it comes to how they shop.

Almost half of consumers in the 130 million-strong country used a mobile device for their last retail purchase, no matter if they were online or in a store, according to a forthcoming PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Visa Acceptance. That’s a 17% increase since 2022.

While Mexico’s rate is just shy of the global average of 48%, the country is catching up quickly to nations like Brazil, where mobile use is even higher. Whether buying groceries or furniture, the use of mobile phones is a sign that Latin America’s second-largest economy (after Brazil) is rapidly becoming a mobile-first consumer market.

The report, a deep dive based on surveys of over 2,100 consumers and nearly 500 merchants across Mexico that was conducted between October and December 2024, is part of a bigger global study across eight countries, including the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

Just how mobile-first is Mexico?

Mexican shoppers use their smartphones for window shopping, online purchases and assistance with in-store shopping more frequently than the overall average across the eight countries surveyed. In the country, shopping and smartphones go hand-in-hand, not just for buying things online but also for “window shopping” and enhancing the experience when in a brick-and-mortar store.

Who’s leading this mobile charge? The report, “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition,” points to Mexico’s millennials, with more than half using their phone for their last purchase, followed closely by Generation Z, at nearly 1 in 2. But it’s not just the younger crowd: Generation X, baby boomers and seniors also show high mobile shopping rates, with older consumers showing much higher engagement than the global survey average for their age group.

Beyond just making purchases, Mexican consumers actively engage in digital shopping activities quite frequently. Using PYMNTS Intelligence’s “digital shopping days” metric, Mexican shoppers spend an average of 16 days per month just window shopping from their phones. That’s higher than the global average of 14 days. They also shop online for home delivery and in-store pickup more frequently than the typical global consumer.

When it comes to how they pay online, Mexican consumers have distinct preferences. Thirty percent used a third-party, one-click checkout option for their latest online purchase, much higher than the 17% global average.

On the flip side, they are much less likely to use payment credentials stored directly with a merchant compared to the global average (29% in Mexico vs. 45% globally). Why the hesitation? Data security, privacy concerns (64%), worry about unexpected recurring charges and trust in the merchant all factor in.

Still, nearly a quarter of consumers in the country used biometrics, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, to authenticate their last purchases, ahead of the global average. While usernames and passwords are still the most common method, Mexico is moving away from this traditional approach faster than the global average.

Payment Frustration

But it’s not all smooth sailing. Many shoppers in Mexico frequently run into problems during the payment process, especially online. Around 3 in 10 Mexican shoppers experienced at least one type of payment-related friction during their most recent online purchase. This might be less than the global average (39%), but it still means nearly a third of online transactions could face issues.

The most common frustration? Unexpected charges or errors, which are reported by 17% of shoppers, notably higher than the global average. Payment processing errors and disputes are also concerns. Mobile phones may make shopping faster and easier, but they don’t solve all problems as of now.

Mexican merchants are aware of these challenges and the rapid pace of technological change. A large majority are at least somewhat concerned that their current payment technologies might not keep up with future needs.

Last but not least, merchants are aware they need to do more to offer cross-channel shopping, giving consumers the ability to easily move between, say, starting product research on a mobile app and finishing a purchase in-store. More than half of the surveyed merchants said they don’t offer cross-channel shopping. But nearly half of Mexican shoppers either used or wanted to use cross-channel features during their last purchase.

Key Takeaways:

• Mexico is enthusiastically embracing mobile shopping, with nearly half of all purchases made on a mobile device and significant increases year over year across various demographics, including older shoppers.

• Payment friction is an issue for online shoppers in Mexico, frequently involving unexpected charges, and merchants are concerned about their current technology’s ability to keep pace with changes.

• Mexican consumers prefer third-party, one-click checkout and are hesitant to store credentials with merchants due to data security concerns but also show high interest in cross-channel shopping features that many merchants currently lack.

