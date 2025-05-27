Velera Announces New Members of Board’s Executive Committee

Credit union service organization (CUSO) Velera appointed five continuing board members to its executive committee that helps guide the CUSO’s direction.

The members of the committee are executives of credit unions of all sizes, from across the United States, Velera said in a Tuesday (May 27) press release.

The committee’s new chair is Cathy Tierney, president and CEO of Community First Credit Union in Wisconsin; its vice chair is Rob Stuart, president and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union in Oregon; its treasurer is Jackie Buchanan, president and CEO of Genisys Credit Union in Michigan; its secretary is Chris Shockley, president and CEO of Virginia Credit Union in Virginia; and its past chair is Frank Weidner, president and CEO of Wings Credit Union in Minnesota.

“Each of these leaders brings a unique blend of expertise and perspective that will be instrumental in shaping our path forward during this pivotal time across the credit union and financial services industries,” Velera President and CEO Chuck Fagan said in the release.

Velera also announced Tuesday that Mark Robnett, president and CEO of Justice Federal Credit Union, who previously served as an associate director on the board, has been appointed to a director role.

Robnett replaces Ezra Eckhardt, former Velera board member and previous president and CEO of Spokane Teachers Credit Union, according to the release.

Tierney said in the release that she and the other members of Velera’s incoming executive committee are eager to collaborate with the CUSO’s board members.

“Together, we will build on Velera’s strong foundation to help credit unions reach their goals and thrive in today’s dynamic payments environment,” Tierney said.

Credit unions of all asset sizes are shifting their strategies, allocating resources and responding to rapidly evolving member needs, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration, “Credit Union Innovation Readiness Index: The Smallest Step It Up.”

The report found that credit unions are meeting their members’ needs with newer offerings like real-time payments, contactless cards, mobile wallets, and artificial intelligence-powered customer service and budgeting tools.

“Collaboration has long been the foundation of the credit union movement,” Velera Chief Product Officer Denise Stevens wrote in the PYMNTS eBook, “The Listening Economy: How Customer Conversations Are Transforming Financial Services.”

“Velera has always valued the insightful interactions with its credit unions, working to ensure they have the tools needed to compete in today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape,” Stevens wrote.



