Global Investment Firm Dominion Integrates Spreedly’s Open Payments Platform

Global investment firm Dominion has integrated Spreedly’s open payments platform into its payment stack.

This integration will enable better payment routing and customer experience across the many markets Dominion serves, providing customers with a fast and easy payment experience and the organization itself with an enhanced back-end payments process, the companies said in a Tuesday (Sept. 10) press release.

“Our offerings rely on advanced FinTech innovations that integrate the best investment solutions into simple, flexible and cost-efficient products for the lump sum or regular savings investor,” Dominion CEO Federico Cella said in the release.

“Carrying this same philosophy forward, Spreedly’s expertise ensures that our transactions are secure and highly efficient, which is crucial for our global operations,” Cella added. “We can also make strategic adjustments when processing payments to help us manage costs and ensure the highest success rates possible.”

Dominion securely captures customer payment methods in more than 100 countries so they can be used for future transactions without reentering payment details, strategically routes payments to ensure the highest conversion rates based on regions and other factors and employs technological capabilities that ensure clients continue to receive investment management services securely and efficiently, according to the release.

“Our platform is designed to offer flexibility and security at scale, and this collaboration enables Dominion to optimize their payment operations, ensuring they can continue to offer top-tier investment services to their clients,” Spreedly President Peter Dougherty said in the release.

The goal of open payments platforms is to seamlessly connect and facilitate merchants’ payment flows, addressing their unique needs and helping them expand into new markets with minimal friction, Andy McHale, senior director of product and market strategy at Spreedly, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in July.

“The nice thing about an open payments platform is it gives you flexibility,” McHale said. “You can start small and grow into other things, and you don’t have to go get another integration to add the next piece, you can do it through the existing platform, and in many cases it’s a low-code, perhaps a toggle, or something very simple to add to a workflow.”