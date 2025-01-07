Payarc Teams With Allpack Fulfillment to Bolster Payments Processing

Payments processor Payarc has launched a partnership with third-party logistics provider Allpack Fulfillment.

The partnership, announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 7) news release, is designed to enhance payment processing capabilities for Allpack’s clients.

“Through this collaboration, Allpack is actively referring clients to Payarc, enabling seamless financial transactions that complement Allpack’s comprehensive logistics solutions,” the news release said. “This partnership highlights Allpack’s dedication to supporting clients at every step, making their journey smoother and stress-free – from handling logistics to ensuring hassle-free payment processing.”

According to the release, Allpack clients can now leverage Payarc’s payment processing services, letting customers consolidate their logistical and financial processes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allpack Fulfillment to the Payarc family,” said Dustin Siner, chief revenue officer of Payarc. “Their commitment to providing outstanding fulfillment services aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver secure and streamlined payment solutions. Together, we’re enabling Allpack Fulfillment to optimize their operations while offering their customers an improved payment experience.”

In other news from the logistics sector, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote recently that the rise of “ultra-efficient logistics will turn physical stores into relics for many product categories.”

As same-day delivery becomes same-hour delivery, consumers will find fewer reasons to visit brick-and-mortar shops.

“We’re already seeing this trend in our data — globally, click-and-collect is losing its appeal, with shoppers opting for delivery or curbside pickup to avoid entering stores altogether,” she wrote. “Buy Online, Pick Up In Store may no longer be retail’s silver bullet, except maybe in grocery where it’s still hanging on.”

This failure will compel retailers to completely re-examine their value proposition. Stores can’t simply be places to buy stuff anymore, Webster argued, saying that they instead need to provide experiences, services or something truly unique to justify their existence.

Uber will use its investments in AI and self-driving tech to change the economics of moving people and products from Point A to B, Webster said. It won’t happen this year, but it probably also won’t take until the end of the decade before self-driving cars are woven into the company’s fleets.

“Once Uber doesn’t have to pay drivers and passengers don’t have to tip them, Uber’s business truly becomes a global logistics operation with a new economic model,” Webster wrote. “Self-driving technology isn’t some far-off dream — it’s Uber’s next economic frontier.”

