Curve Appoints USA CEO, Board Member to Drive US Growth

Digital wallet provider Curve has appointed Nancy Yaffa as its USA CEO and Reeta K. Holmes as its new board member.

These appointments come at a time when Curve, which is active in 31 markets across the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA), is looking to build its presence in the United States, the company said in a Friday (June 7) press release.

“Nancy is key to delivering our ambitious goals and driving growth in the U.S.,” Shachar Bialick, founder and CEO of Curve, said in the release. “Additionally, we’re excited to have Reeta K. Holmes join our board. Her extensive investment experience and commitment to innovation will be instrumental as we navigate the dynamic U.S. market and drive Curve’s success forward.”

Yaffa joined Curve in 2021 as vice president of business development and most recently served as senior vice president of corporate development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she held senior positions at Bank of America and American Express.

In the press release, Curve highlights Yaffa’s expertise in business development, payments innovation and global financial operations.

“I’m determined to share Curve’s benefits to U.S. consumers and small businesses, which have significantly more fragmentation than European customers, and deliver the enormous value they will get from an elevated digital wallet experience,” Yaffa said in the release.

Holmes joins Curve as a board member after having been a member of the firm’s investment committee for over a decade and contributing to its capital investment decisions, according to the release. She is a co-founder of global middle-market investment management firm The Silverfern Group and brings over 25 years of senior investment experience to the Curve team.

“In joining Curve’s board, I am eager to contribute to the company’s journey of innovation and growth in the U.S. market, collaborating with colleagues to further advance Curve’s mission and deliver value to its customers and stakeholders,” Holmes said in the release.

These appointments come about nine months after Curve raised more than $163 million in a Series C round, saying it will use the funds to upgrade the customer experience and expand its Flex offerings.

The British FinTech’s super app connects all of a user’s debit and credit cards into a single card and app.