Wayfair to Open Third Large-Format Physical Retail Location in 2027

A year after opening its first large-format physical retail location, Wayfair said it plans to open its third such store in early 2027.

The home goods company opened its first brick-and-mortar retail location in Wilmette, Illinois, in May 2024; announced in a March press release that it will open one in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2026; and said in a Thursday (May 15) press release that it will open a third physical retail store in Yonkers, New York, in early 2027.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen firsthand how a thoughtfully designed physical store can deepen engagement, drive growth and introduce the Wayfair brand to entirely new audiences,” Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair, said in the release.

“The upcoming Yonkers store builds on that momentum — bringing our immersive retail experience to the New York metro area and delivering the same inspiration, convenience and flexibility our customers have come to expect.”

During its first year, the Wilmette store drew more than 720,000 visitors, found that over 50% of its purchasing customers were new to the Wayfair brand, and earned a customer net promoter score of over 70%, according to the release.

Each of the Wilmette location’s in-store events drew more than 75 guests, most of whom were first-time visitors to the store, per the release.

The Yonkers store will be 114,000 square feet in size and will feature 19 departments, including furniture, décor, outdoor living and home improvement, according to the release.

“New York is one of the most design-forward markets in the world, and Yonkers gives us the space to bring our retail vision to life,” Lefkowski said in the release.

When announcing the opening of Wayfair’s first large-format physical location in May 2024, Lefkowski said the retailer is committed to “providing our customers with unparalleled shopping experiences, tailored to their preferences, whether they choose to shop online or in-store.”

Thirty-nine percent of consumers in seven countries studied worldwide are Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers who use both digital tools and physical locations to create easy shopping experiences, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: The rise of the Click-and-Mortar™ shopper and what it means for merchants.”

The report found that 71% of shoppers find the physical store central to their shopping experience and that most shop with some form of digital feature assistance.



