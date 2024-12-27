Thryv Adds Reporting Capabilities to Small Business Software Platform

Thryv added new reporting capabilities to its small business software platform.

The new Thryv Reporting Center provides key business metrics in a visual format and can be accessed on mobile devices, the company said in a Friday (Dec. 27) press release.

The reporting capabilities offer small businesses “a quick, easy and accurate look at their performance so they can make the best decisions based on trusted data,” Thryv Chief Product Officer Rees Johnson said in the release. “With Thryv Reporting Center, small businesses can access charts and graphs that provide a clear view of how they can best resource their business and provide their customers with exactly what they want.”

The new tool offers clients five built-in reports as well as the ability to build their own customized reports, according to the release.

The out-of-box reports provide a review of the sales process, a visual depiction of the customer journey, a measurement of team performance, identification of peak or high traffic times, and a picture of the performance of SMS and email marketing campaigns, per the release.

“All reports are mobile-accessible so business owners can make timely decisions wherever they are,” the release said.

The Thryv Reporting Center is the latest of several additions the company has made to its platform.

In November, the firm added Thryv AI Review Response, which aggregates reviews from more than 24 popular review sites and instantly generates three responses to each review, allowing the small business to select the best one, request more options, adjust the reply they choose and then post the reply.

In October, Thryv Holdings announced the closing of its acquisition of Keap, a provider of customer relationship management and marketing automation for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), saying it will integrate automation features into the Thryv platform.

Thryv also added a Social Media Management Tool to its platform in October, saying it provides one view in which a small business can manage and grow its presence on social media channels.

