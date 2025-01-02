Year-End Data Shows Consumers Pick Credit Cards for Rewards, Debit for Convenience

10 Impact Statements: How People Pay

Your payments acceptance strategy should be driven by data, and that’s why you should care about how people pay. For example, despite the rise of digital options, 47% consumers cite convenience as the main reason for using debit cards, revealing the “stickiness” of traditional payment methods. Download PYMNT Intelligence’s exclusive “How People Pay” eBook for 10 insightful charts detailing consumer behavior — and the implications for your business.

Inside the January eBook
  • 70%: Share of consumers who made their last travel purchase online as of November 2024
  • 42%: Share of consumers using credit cards for in-store purchases who cited rewards or cash back as the reason
  • 39%: Share of consumers who reach for the most convenient payment method when buying groceries

