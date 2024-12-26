Gen Z Drives Enthusiasm For Embedded Finance Usage

Embedded finance is rapidly gaining popularity. Nearly one in five smaller businesses have embraced embedded lending specifically for operational and growth needs, with higher adoption in the U.S. and India. Consumers also show strong enthusiasm for embedded lending products, especially Gen Z and millennials. This eBook, “10 Impact Statements: Embedded Lending,” dives into 10 key findings from PYMNTS Intelligence’s in-depth studies throughout 2024.