Gen Z Drives Enthusiasm For Embedded Finance Usage

10 Impact Statements: Embedded Lending

Embedded finance is rapidly gaining popularity. Nearly one in five smaller businesses have embraced embedded lending specifically for operational and growth needs, with higher adoption in the U.S. and India. Consumers also show strong enthusiasm for embedded lending products, especially Gen Z and millennials. This eBook, “10 Impact Statements: Embedded Lending,” dives into 10 key findings from PYMNTS Intelligence’s in-depth studies throughout 2024.

Inside the December eBook
  • 17%: Share of consumers less than 60 years old who used embedded lending products in the past 90 days
  • 20%: Share of U.S. microbusinesses and small businesses that recently used embedded lending products
  • 34%: Share of lenders not offering embedded lending products citing technology challenges as a barrier to doing so

PYMNTS eBooks

SMB Growth: Credit Access — 10 Impact Statements
10 Impact Statements: The 2024 Certainty Project
Regulating Generative AI: The Six Storylines of 2023
Digital Payments Flip the Script: 10 Merchants and 10 Visions for Digital Transformation
2022 Outlook: The Innovations That Hit, Missed And Need To Hit Reset