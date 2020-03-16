Today In Data

The Evolution Of Brick-And-Mortar Retail And Loyalty Programs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Evolution Of Brick-And-Mortar Retail And Loyalty

Physical retail is evolving to meet the needs of shoppers who expect the same convenience and speed of mobile and online environments. Large shares of Gen Z and millennial consumers, for their part, regularly travel to brick-and-mortar stores, even though they see themselves as digital shoppers. And in grocery, supermarkets have launched new loyalty programs as they harness the need for personalization. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

1,243: The number of locations of Southeastern grocery chain Publix.

72 percent: Portion of millennial and Gen Z consumers likely to try visual search options.

39 percent: Share of consumers citing customer experience among their top three retail priorities.

20 percent: Portion of members who say they are very satisfied with the level of personalization in their loyalty programs.

$1.8B: Amount that virtual reality technologies will generate in 2022 through retail and marketing.

