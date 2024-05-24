Rho and Navan Integrate Corporate Cards, Travel and Expense Platform

Rho and Navan have launched a unified finance suite that customers can use to manage corporate travel and expenses, enforce expense policy compliance, send payments and close the books.

This co-branded solution brings together the capabilities of Rho Corporate Cards and the Navan travel and expense super app, the companies said in a Thursday (May 23) press release.

“With Rho, Navan customers now have an out-of-box set of financial tools from a trusted financial partner to help them proactively control spend as they scale while increasing operational efficiencies so companies can focus on the objectives that matter most,” Michael Sindicich, CEO of Navan Expense, said in the release.

Powered by Navan Connect, which integrates Rho Corporate Cards with the Navan travel and expense platform, the solution allows businesses to add and manage Rho Corporate Cards directly within Navan, according to the release.

This capability eliminates the need for businesses to use separate vendors and applications for corporate cards, bill payments, travel booking, expense management and business banking, the release said.

With the new joint solution, businesses can generate Rho Corporate Cards with customizable pre-spend rules, configure Navan expense rules that enforce their spending policy, handle expense reimbursements, manage employee travel booking and streamline bank statements and credit card transaction reconciliation, per the release.

“We’re excited to partner with Navan to help businesses simplify the finance stack and save time and money,” Everett Cook, co-founder and CEO of Rho, said in the release.

In an earlier product launch, Rho said in August that it was adding new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered accounts payable (AP) capabilities to its all-in-one finance platform.

With these AP automation capabilities, customers can configure one-click workflows, process thousands of payables in seconds, better manage cash flows and compliance, and centralize their financial operations.

As for Navan, it teamed up with Citi in October to launch a travel and expense system for Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) cardholders.

This collaboration uses Navan Connect to combine Navan’s all-in-one solution with Citi’s commercial card solutions, providing a seamless digital experience for Citi Commercial Bank cardholders, the companies said at the time.

