Tech Provider Cantaloupe Debuts Vending Machine Alternative Smart Stores

Self-service commerce technology provider Cantaloupe rolled out its new Smart Stores.

These stores offer a 24/7 self-service solution for retailers, residential buildings, fitness centers and hotel pantries, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 10) news release. Customers present payment at the point-of-sale (POS) to unlock the unit, select their items, and then complete their purchase by hitting “Pay” and walking away.

“We’ve heard from retailers about core customer and operational challenges, which encompass product accessibility, store locations, theft prevention and inventory management,” Cantaloupe Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Dumbrell said in the release. “Our Smart Stores can solve all these issues in traditional retail environments (think of locked-up razors and high-end beauty products) while extending retail brands into new footprints like airports and college campuses. Additionally, Smart Stores provide a more modern and secure alternative to traditional food and beverage vending machines.”

The debut of Smart Stores follows the summer introduction of Cantaloupe’s Suites solution for hospitality suites at stadiums and venues, which lets suite owners make changes to their food and beverage pre-orders up until a preselected time via a desktop or mobile app. This offers them control over their event-day experience and eliminates the need for last-minute calls.

The launch of these products amid the continuing embrace of unattended retail marks a fundamental shift in consumer behavior.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this transition, with the need for contactless transactions becoming a priority,” PYMNTS reported in September. “This trend was further compounded by labor shortages, which drove the demand for automated payment solutions.”

Meanwhile, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Unattended: The Payments Technology Shifting the Future of Commerce” found that 84% of U.S. consumers now prefer self-service kiosks, with 66% of them choosing these options over traditional staffed checkouts.

Although millennials and members of Generation Z have shown the most enthusiasm for these technologies at a respective 76% and 84%, many Generation Xers and nearly half of baby boomers also favor self-service for its convenience and efficiency.

“Unattended payment systems are no longer confined to gas stations and vending machines,” the September PYMNTS report said. “Their applications are expanding into diverse areas where traditional checkout methods are less efficient.”