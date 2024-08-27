Cantaloupe Introduces Self-Service Commerce Solution for Hospitality Suites

Cantaloupe introduced a self-service commerce solution designed for hospitality suites at stadiums and venues.

The new Suites solution allows suite owners to make changes to their food and beverage pre-orders up until a pre-selected time via a desktop or mobile app, giving them control over their event-day experience and eliminating the need for last-minute calls, the company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 27) press release.

The solution updates automatically for the concession provider, so suite attendants, kitchens and other venue staff can prepare in advance, according to the release. The solution eliminates the need for manual data entry by suite attendants and allows venue staff to focus on customer service.

It is available as a standalone product or integrated with Cantaloupe’s venue or event management platform, Cheq, per the release.

“This feature, combined with the Cheq platform’s user-friendly interface, makes it easier than ever for venues to deliver a premium experience that provides opportunity for revenue growth,” Jake Stone, vice president of partnerships at Cantaloupe, said in the release.

Cantaloupe, a global technology firm powering self-service commerce for businesses of all sizes, expanded into the sports, entertainment and restaurant sectors in February with its acquisition of Cheq Lifestyle Technology.

When announcing the acquisition, Cantaloupe said Cheq’s technology helps customers streamline venue operations, increase efficiency and boost revenue by using mobile ordering, socially connected payments, real-time reporting and remote support. It also increases food and beverage sales, speeds up transaction times, and drives new customer traffic and engagement.

“There is tremendous synergy between both of our product lines and solutions that will grow our footprint across our combined customer base,” Cantaloupe CEO Ravi Venkatesan said in a Feb. 1 press release.

Venkatesan became CEO of Cantaloupe in October 2022, moving from his previous role as chief operating officer of the company after launching new product offerings and aiming to lead the company as it expanded internationally and into adjacent markets.

“The self-service economy is still at an early stage, and I am very excited about Cantaloupe’s capabilities and our leadership position to allow us to capitalize on secular long-term growth trends,” Venkatesan said at the time.