Amazon Questions Influencers in Crackdown on Paid Reviews

Amazon reportedly started polling influencers about product testimonials they’ve posted on social media.

The questionnaires, sent to influencers and dealing with reviews appearing on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are a sign Amazon is getting more serious about targeting paid reviews, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 11).

The questionnaire — sent to a reviewer and seen by the news outlet — asks the reviewer about the interaction they had with the seller of the product, according to the report. From there, a series of questions followed, such as “Can you describe the work you’ve done for this seller as an influencer (e.g. posted videos on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc.)?”

This effort follows a new Federal Trade Commission rule barring businesses from paying for consumer reviews, the report said. The same rule gives the agency the authority to seek civil penalties of $51,744 per offense against violators.

The rule, which came into force in October, “explicitly targets unfair or deceptive acts related to consumer reviews, making it illegal for businesses to manipulate reviews through tactics like buying fake testimonials or publishing AI-generated feedback,” PYMNTS reported at the time.

Paid reviews have been around for years, but the rise of influencer culture means millions of people have earned money for promoting products without revealing their affiliations with the product-maker, Bloomberg reported.

It’s unclear how Amazon decided who should receive questionnaires, what it plans to do with the responses, or how effective the campaign will be, as reviewers aren’t required to respond at all, the report said.

Meanwhile, Amazon revealed in October that it was using legal action and other methods to battle fake reviews and keep those reviews from being seen by customers.

The company said that in 2023, it blocked more than 250 million suspected fake reviews and took legal action against more than 150 fake review brokers.

“Product reviews are core to the Amazon shopping experience, providing customers with invaluable insights and honest opinions from fellow shoppers,” the company said at the time. “Amazon understands the pivotal role these reviews play in helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions and is dedicated to preserving the trustworthiness of reviews.”