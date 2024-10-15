Amazon Debuts AI-Powered Tools for Creating Advertisements

Amazon Ads has debuted two artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to help advertisers expand their reach.

The company’s AI creative studio and Audio generator were both announced Tuesday (Oct. 15) at Amazon Ads’ annual “unboxed” event.

“By building a suite of self-service, AI-powered tools, Amazon Ads is enabling brands of all sizes to create engaging content across media types and eliminating boundaries across ad formats,” Amazon said in a news release.

Audio generator is an expansion of the company’s suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including its image and video generator. Advertisers can use it to develop audio ads by inputting their Amazon-listed product to get a voiceover script based on the product information.

The creative studio, the release says, combines Amazon Ads’ AI-powered image and video — and eventually, audio — generation capabilities into one experience.

“Whether it’s turning a simple product shot into videos or, in the near future, converting a TV commercial into online sponsored ads, AI creative studio makes it easy to build and scale campaigns in innovative ways — helping brands reach customers,” the release said.

The debut of these tools comes on the heels of Amazon’s new AI-powered Vision-Assisted Package Retrieval (VAPR) for delivery drivers, set to roll out by early next year.

With this solution, drivers need only look for VAPR’s green light that spotlights the right packages for each stop, according to a news release. The tool uses a form of computer vision called Amazon Robotics Identification (AR-ID) to automatically identify items.

When the van reaches a delivery location, VAPR uses audio and visual cues to tell the driver it has found the packages required for that stop and employs automotive light projectors mounted on the roof of the vehicle to shine a green “O” light on those packages and a red “X” light on all other packages.

“Before, it could take me anywhere between 2 and 5 minutes to empty a tote and organize packages for the next stops,” Bobby Garcia, a driver with Bloomfield Logistics, said in the release. “Now, with VAPR, this whole step just takes me about a minute.”

In related news, PYMNTS wrote recently about Amazon’s growing use of generative AI to enhance its eCommerce platform with the introduction of AI Shopping Guides for its U.S. apps and mobile site.

“Guides help you reduce the time spent researching before you make a purchase by proactively consolidating key information you need alongside a relevant selection of products, making it easier to find the right product for your needs quickly,” Daniel Lloyd, the eCommerce giant’s vice president of personalization, wrote on the company blog.