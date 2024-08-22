Apple to Update Browser Choice and App Deletion in EU

Apple will give users in the European Union (EU) more choice when it comes to browsers and apps as it works to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

These changes apply to iOS and iPadOS users in the EU and will take effect by the end of the year, the company said in a Thursday (Aug. 22) update.

One of the changes involves the browser choice screen, as Apple will show more information about browsers to users who view the choice screen, according to the update. The updated screen will be shown to all EU users who have Apple’s Safari browser set as their default browser. In addition, developers of browsers will get access to more data about the performance of the choice screen.

Another change centers on the introduction of a new Default Apps section in Settings that lists the defaults available to each user, the update said. This section will be included in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. In future software updates, there will be new default settings for dialing phone numbers, sending messages, translating text, navigation, managing passwords, keyboards and call spam filters.

In a third change announced Thursday, users in the EU will be able to delete five Apple apps: the App Store, Messages, Photos, Camera and Safari, per the update.

“These updates come from our ongoing and continuing dialogue with the European Commission about compliance with the Digital Market Act’s requirements in these areas,” Apple said in the update.

The Digital Markets Act, which is intended to increase competition in the digital economy, set Big Tech companies scrambling to comply with the new set of regulations that went live in March, PYMNTS reported at the time.

The latest changes announced by Apple come a day after it was reported that the company is reorganizing its App Store in response to global regulations. In that reorganization, the App Store is reportedly being divided into two teams, with one overseeing Apple’s own App Store and the other focusing on alternative app distribution.

The Digital Markets Act has also driven other changes in mobile commerce, gaming, app developer and commission structures.