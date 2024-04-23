Report: Apple Expected to Launch New iPad Models May 7

Apple will reportedly launch new products in a May 7 online event.

The company sent invitations to the media Tuesday (April 23), and those files feature a graphic that includes the iPad stylus, Apple Pencil, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The graphic can also be seen on the Apple Events page .

New iPad models are expected to be released this year because none were announced in 2023, according to the report. The company could also announce changes to the iPad Pro and the iPad Air, the report said.

The report also noted that this is the first launch event Apple has held in the spring since March 2022 and that the company sometimes releases new colors for iPhones, Apple Watches and accessories during that season.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

Bloomberg, too, reported that the company is expected to unveil new iPads and accessories at the event, because it’s been a long time since it has done so.

Similarly, Reuters noted the graphic on the invitation and said that the iPad lineup has not been overhauled since 2018. It added that new models could give the tablet market a boost at a time when consumers have cut back on non-essential spending and iPad sales dropped 25% in the first quarter.

Apple’s launch events, like the one to be held May 7, draw millions of viewers, according to the CNBC report.

Observers also expect the company to make more new product announcements — these ones centered on artificial intelligence (AI) — in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

It was reported in March that the company’s presentation at that event is expected to outline its AI strategy and that the AI strategy will be prominent in the unveiling of its prominent iOS 18 upgrade.

In a press release issued at that time about the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple did not mention AI or specify the new things that will be introduced. The company did say it would spotlight the latest advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS.