Report: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference to Focus on AI

Apple will reportedly unveil its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

The tech giant has not said what it will unveil at the event, but people familiar with the matter have said that its presentation will focus on AI, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (March 26).

Apple’s AI strategy will be prominent in the unveiling of its planned iOS 18 upgrade, according to the report.

The report also noted that Apple marketing executive Greg Joswiak announced the Worldwide Developers Conference with a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!” The capital “A” and “I” are a nod to AI, the report said.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

Apple isn’t planning to introduce its own generative AI chatbot, instead looking to partner with Google and OpenAI on that technology, according to the report.

In addition to AI, the event is also expected to see a minor refresh of the Apple Watch’s software and the first major update to the Vision Pro headset’s operating system, the report said.

Apple announced the return of the Worldwide Developers Conference Tuesday, without mentioning AI or specifying the new things that will be introduced. The event is to be hosted online from June 10 through June 14 and will spotlight the latest advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS, the company said in a press release.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” Susan Prescott, vice president of worldwide developer relations at Apple, said in the release. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

It was reported March 18 that Apple is in discussions to add Google’s AI engine to the iPhone. At the same time, sources said Apple has held talks with OpenAI and considered employing its AI model.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Feb. 28 at the company’s annual shareholder meeting that Apple would soon provide more details about its strategy for using generative AI. He added that the company is making significant investments in the field.

For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe to the daily Retail Newsletter.