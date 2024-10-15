Aethir Launches $100 Million AI Fund as Sony Seeks AI Game Patent

Artificial intelligence (AI) is opening up fresh possibilities across the gaming and sports betting sectors. Recent developments showcase this trend, with Aethir launching a $100 million fund for AI and gaming projects, PlayVS teaming up with Omnic.AI for esports analysis, Sony patenting AI-assisted game asset creation and Greenlite Ventures acquiring AI sports betting firm Grin Gaming.

Aethir Unleashes $100 Million Fund for AI and Gaming Innovation

Decentralized cloud network Aethir is betting big on AI and gaming with a new $100 million ecosystem fund that aims to fuel tech development.

The fund’s centerpiece, Aethir Catalyst, offers grants from $5,000 to $200,000 in ATH tokens. Eligible companies can also snag up to 35% off Aethir’s cloud computing costs.

Boasting over 43,000 GPUs, including 3,000 Nvidia H100s, Aethir claims its network is primed for AI and cloud gaming demands.

“Aethir’s mission is to provide best-in-class computing power and infrastructure to companies of all sizes, from early-stage startups to well-established industry leaders,” the company wrote on its blog. “Aethir’s $100 million ecosystem fund will empower compute buyers to push the boundaries of AI and gaming technologies and ultimately deliver the best technology experience to businesses and users worldwide.”

The fund’s rollout begins with joint grant programs alongside XAI and XPLA. In future phases, Aethir plans to unveil more partnerships.

PlayVS Partners With Omnic.AI to Enhance Scholastic eSports

PlayVS, a scholastic eSports platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Omnic.AI, an artificial intelligence gaming analysis company. The collaboration aims to boost student gamers’ skills through advanced analytical tools.

PlayVS will offer free access to Omnic Forge, an AI-powered platform that analyzes gameplay and provides personalized feedback. The service, typically subscription-based, will be available to high school students participating in PlayVS leagues.

“Teaming up with Omnic.AI represents a significant leap forward in how we support and develop young gamers,” PlayVS CEO Jon Chapman said. “Their innovative technology will help our community refine their skills and stand out among other gamers, empowering them to continue to refine their craft and reach new heights in and out of the world of esports.”

Sony Files Patent for AI-Assisted Game Asset Creation

Sony has reportedly filed a patent for an AI system that would streamline the creation of in-game assets. This technology could allow content creators or developers to generate and modify 3D models using voice commands.

The system converts voice inputs into text, creates a 2D model and transforms it into a 3D asset. Users can refine these objects using additional voice instructions or image examples before incorporating them into the game environment.

While the patent doesn’t specify if this feature will be available to players, it suggests Sony’s interest in expanding game customization options. This aligns with the company’s other recent AI-related patents, including systems for AI-controlled gameplay streaming and personalized AI companions.

Greenlite Ventures Acquires AI Sports Betting Firm Grin Gaming

Greenlite Ventures has announced the completion of its acquisition of Grin Gaming, a company specializing in AI-driven sports betting solutions. The deal gives Greenlite Ventures access to Grin’s AI-powered tools, including in-game platforms and player prop pricing engines.

Grin Gaming has generated over $5 million in revenue over the past three years and has raised nearly $5 million in investment capital. Their technology focuses on micro-betting for B2C and B2B applications.

Greenlite plans to integrate Grin’s back-end in-play data platform and consumer-facing platforms into its existing systems. The company aims to complete this integration before launching a Super Bowl marketing campaign featuring its combined AI-driven products.

The acquisition also brings Grin’s language processing systems to Greenlite, enabling customized chatbots and voice-activated software for their betting platforms.