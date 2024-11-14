Apple’s AI-Powered Smart Home Hub May Include eCommerce Capabilities

Apple’s reported upcoming artificial intelligence (AI)-powered display, launching as early as March, could shake up the connected device market by giving the tech giant its first central command center to drive eCommerce and smart home purchases through its ecosystem.

The move may signal Apple’s broader ambition to capture a larger share of the smart home market, as consumers seek centralized control of their connected devices and seamless ways to purchase through voice commands and touchscreen interfaces.

“AI-equipped smart home devices could become powerful marketing tools through personal data analysis,” Szymon Markiewicz, operational product owner at tech firm Tietoevry, told PYMNTS. “Companies could customize offers and ads even more precisely to individual user needs, potentially boosting sales.”

The PYMNTS “How We Will Pay” report reveals consumers are increasingly intertwined with their connected devices, multitasking throughout daily life. Data shows that 85% of people are highly connected, with over half using devices during breakfast, two-thirds while commuting, and a similar number leveraging them while caring for others.

Apple’s Home Screen?

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s upcoming smart display will sport a 6-inch screen framed by thick bezels, complete with a built-in camera, rechargeable battery and speakers. The device can be wall-mounted or placed on a countertop using a stand with additional speakers. While it works independently, the initial setup requires an iPhone.

The report says the device will run a hybrid operating system combining elements of the Apple Watch interface and iPhone’s StandBy mode. It controls HomeKit devices, handles video calls, and responds to Siri and Apple Intelligence voice commands. The launch is expected as early as March, positioning it as a direct competitor to Amazon’s Echo Hub in the smart home market.

Smart home devices using AI have become a rapidly growing category, with recent products highlighting innovation in security, convenience, and connectivity. Google’s Nest cameras are receiving AI updates with advanced processing to improve home monitoring. Anker’s Eufy line introduced outdoor security lights that use facial recognition to differentiate between familiar and unfamiliar faces. And TP-Link’s Tapo released a smart video doorbell with AI detection and 24/7 recording, emphasizing the trend of AI-driven solutions enhancing everyday home experiences.

The Potential of More AI In Homes

Markiewicz said AI integration in smart home devices could simplify their use, especially for those less tech-savvy. Many devices require exact commands like “Set the bathroom temperature to 23 degrees” or “Turn on the main light in the living room” to function correctly.

“These systems rely on strict conditional logic, meaning even a small error or change in word order can lead to unrecognized commands,” he said. “With AI, however, future systems could be more flexible and better understand natural language instructions, making them far easier to operate. By learning user habits, AI could even set up automatic scenarios like ‘leaving home’ mode or ‘morning routine’ — tasks that now require manually scripting each desired action and its exceptions.”

As smart home technology continues evolving, industry leaders envision a more streamlined future. DeepBrain AI CFO Michael Jung told PYMNTS that AI-enabled home devices could transform household technology through unified system integration. This would mean fewer devices needed per home while making core functions more accessible to users.

“AI devices in-home can impact consumer decisions by organizing their needs,” he said. “Intelligence software can share a grocery list across devices and allow multiple users to make updates. Additionally, many AI devices have voice operations that can simplify the ordering and payment processes, reducing the need for a wallet or credit card. As an Apple device, Siri can also be used to assist with consumer decisions and provide context to consumer questions like ‘Do I need to buy more bread?’”