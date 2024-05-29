Mistral AI Unveils Coding GenAI Model Codestral

French artificial intelligence (AI) startup Mistral AI is rolling out generative AI (GenAI) software capable of generating computer code.

Codestral, as the model is called, is trained on a dataset of over 80 programming languages, including Python, Java, C, C++, JavaScript and Bash, Mistral AI said in a Wednesday (May 29) news release announcing the launch.

Codestral can complete coding functions, write tests and finish any partial code using a fill-in-the-middle mechanism, according to the release. Developers who interact with Codestral can learn from it and improve their coding skills, reducing the risk of errors and bugs.

It operates through a shared instruction and completion API endpoint, and can be used to design advanced AI applications, Mistral AI said.

“We’re exposing an instructed version of Codestral, which is accessible today through Le Chat, our free conversational interface,” Mistral AI said in the release. “Developers can interact with Codestral naturally and intuitively to leverage the model’s capabilities. We see Codestral as a new stepping stone towards empowering everyone with code generation and understanding.”

The announcement comes as Mistral AI looks to expand its presence in the U.S. market, PYMNTS reported on Tuesday (May 28).

The company hired former Foursquare CFO Marjorie Janiewicz as its first U.S. general manager this month, and aims to capitalize on fresh demand from firms looking for alternatives to AI models and services provided by major tech companies like OpenAI and Google.

“The startup plans to hire more staff and is already finding traction among businesses that want more choices and flexibility in their AI solutions,” PYMNTS wrote. “Mistral’s open-source approach, where the underlying code is openly shared and customizable, is seen as a safer and more versatile alternative to closed systems offered by competitors.”

Mistral AI is also aiming for a $6 billion valuation, triple the amount in December. According to a TechCrunch report, DST and previous backers General Catalyst and Lightspeed Venture Partners are interested in investing in this round.

