Mistral AI Names Marjorie Janiewicz as US General Manager

French artificial intelligence firm Mistral AI has named a new general manager for the U.S.

Appointed last month, Marjorie Janiewicz will be responsible for bolstering the company’s go-to-market presence in the U.S. and leading its American operations, Mistral said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Tuesday (May 14).

“Marjorie is a go-to-market veteran with 23 years’ experience building and scaling revenue teams globally,” the release said.

That includes tenures as the chief revenue officer for both geolocation platform Foursquare and cybersecurity firm Hackerone, plus senior leadership roles as SuccessFactors, a human capital management software company and MongoDB, the source-available NoSQL document database firm.

“A French Tech Ambassador in San Francisco since 2020, Marjorie Janiewicz shares her business development expertise with the Bay Area-based tech startup community,” the release said. “Her impact in the industry was recently recognized with Clari’s Top CRO award, highlighting her contributions to sales, marketing and customer success.”

Founded in April 2023 by veterans of Meta and Google’s DeepMind, Mistral AI reached a valuation of more than $2 billion by the end of last year.

As of last month, the company was reportedly seeking to more than double that number as it attempted to raise funds in the neighborhood of $500 million.

This French firm is working to expand its footprint in the U.S. as tech giants are investing heavily in France.

This weekend brought reports that Amazon is planning to spend $1.29 billion on tech projects in France, bolstering its logistics and increasing computing capacities, with an emphasis on AI efforts in its cloud division, AWS. The effort will reportedly create around 3,000 new jobs.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft announced one day later that it was investing $4.3 billion toward tech projects in France, with an emphasis on cloud and AI infrastructure.

“This major investment demonstrates a steadfast commitment to supporting digital innovation and economic growth in France,” Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in the announcement.

“We are building state-of-the-art cloud and AI infrastructure, training people with AI skills, and supporting French startups as they use our technology with confidence to grow in a fair and responsible way.”

Microsoft is also expanding its data centers in Paris and Marseille regions, while also creating a new data center campus in France’s Grand Est Region.