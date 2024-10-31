OpenAI Expands ChatGPT With Web Search, Taking Aim at Google’s Territory

OpenAI unveiled a significant upgrade to its ChatGPT chatbot on Thursday (Oct. 31), integrating web search capabilities that could challenge traditional search engines by offering users direct answers with source citations — a move that brings artificial intelligence deeper into everyday internet use.

The new feature, rolling out initially to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, allows users to receive current information about everything from weather forecasts to stock prices, marking a departure from ChatGPT’s previous limitation to historical data. The system automatically determines when to search the web based on user queries, though users can manually trigger searches.

The development represents a strategic push into territory long dominated by Google, offering what OpenAI positions as a more natural way to find information online. Rather than requiring users to sift through multiple search results, ChatGPT now synthesizes information while providing links to original sources.

“Getting useful answers on the web can take a lot of effort,” OpenAI said in its announcement. “It often requires multiple searches and digging through links to find quality sources and the right information.”

The company has forged partnerships with major news organizations and content providers to ensure reliable information sources. These collaborations include agreements with Associated Press, Axel Springer, Financial Times, Reuters and several other publishers.

“ChatGPT search promises to better highlight and attribute information from trustworthy news sources, benefiting audiences while expanding the reach of publishers like ourselves who produce premium journalism,” said Pam Wasserstein, president of Vox Media.

For European media giant Axel Springer, the partnership represents a chance to shape the future of digital publishing. “As AI reshapes the media landscape, Axel Springer’s partnership with OpenAI opens up tremendous opportunities for innovative advancements,” said Mathias Sanchez, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships at Axel Springer SE. “Together, we’re driving new business models that ensure journalism remains both trustworthy and profitable.”

The technology behind the new search feature builds on OpenAI’s existing language models. The company describes it as “a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, post-trained using novel synthetic data generation techniques,” including elements from their proprietary OpenAI o1-preview system.

The rollout will be gradual. ChatGPT Plus and Team users will get immediate access, followed by Enterprise and Education users in the coming weeks. Free users will gain access over the next several months. The company plans to expand the feature’s capabilities, particularly in areas like shopping and travel, and integrate it with other services, including Advanced Voice and Canvas.

To maintain transparency and attribution, ChatGPT’s responses now include a “Sources” button that reveals reference materials in a sidebar. This allows users to verify information and explore topics more deeply.