Nvidia Aims to Launch AI Platform Rubin in 2026

Nvidia will debut an artificial intelligence (AI) platform in 2026, part of a series of tech rollouts.

Speaking at National Taiwan University on Sunday (June 2), Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company aims to update its AI accelerators each year, with the Blackwell Ultra chip due in 2025, followed by the next-generation platform dubbed Rubin the next year.

With this expansion, the CEO also expects more and more companies and government agencies to embrace generative AI, stressing as he did at the university last year that those who fail to do so will be left in the cold.

“We are seeing computation inflation,” said Huang, whose comments were reported by Bloomberg News.

He added that as the amount of data that needs to be processed continues to grow, traditional computing methods will not be able to compete. Only through Nvidia’s style of accelerated computing can the company reduce costs, Huang said.

He touted 98% cost savings and 97% less energy needed with Nvidia’s technology, saying that constituted “CEO math, which is not accurate, but it is correct.”

According to the report, the Rubin AI platform will use HBM4, the next version of the vital high-bandwidth memory that’s become a bottleneck for AI accelerator production. Beyond that, Huang did not provide detailed specifications for upcoming products.

His comments come as Nvidia is poised to become the world’s second-most valuable company behind Microsoft, which earlier this year supplanted Apple for the number one spot.

Nvidia’s growth has been fueled by its role as the provider of the chips that power virtually all AI applications. So far this year, the company’s value has grown to top that of Amazon, Alphabet and Saudi Aramco.

The firm reported earnings last month that showcased the continued strength of the AI boom, with its revenue hitting $26 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and 262% from the same period last year.

The company has been at the center of an AI “gold rush,” PYMNTS wrote in May, with the landscape buzzing with activity, from startups announcing massive funding rounds to tech giants racing to add AI into their products and services.

“The robots are definitely here; we are now living in the age of artificial intelligence,” Anat Alon-Beck, a business law professor at the School of Law at Case Western Reserve University, told PYMNTS. She referred to Nvidia “the poster child of AI,” praising the company’s strong performance and potential.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.