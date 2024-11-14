OpenAI, Australia and EU Each Push Own AI Regulations  

Major nations split over artificial intelligence (AI) regulation this week, as Australia committed to strict oversight, while the EU raced to implement its AI Act, and OpenAI will reportedly unveil a national AI plan. The regulatory divide deepened just as banks and financial firms accelerated their push into AI technology, setting up a showdown between countries seeking tight controls and those favoring a hands-off approach.

EU Opens Consultation on AI

The European AI Office has launched a targeted consultation to help develop official guidelines for the European Union’s new AI law.

The consultation, which runs from Wednesday (Nov. 13) to Dec. 11, focuses on two key areas of the AI Act: interpreting what qualifies as an AI system and understanding which AI practices will be prohibited under the new rules.

“The objective of the guidelines is to provide consistent interpretation and practical guidance to assist competent authorities in their enforcement actions as well as providers and deployers subject to the AI Act in their compliance actions,” the European Commission stated on its website.

The timing is significant, as these specific provisions of the AI Act become applicable on Feb. 2, 2025 — six months after the law entered into force. The commission is particularly seeking practical examples from various stakeholders, including businesses, authorities, academia and civil society organizations.

While the consultation is targeted rather than fully public, participants can answer only sections relevant to their expertise. The commission plans to use this feedback to develop comprehensive guidelines in early 2025.

Australia Stands Firm on AI

Australia’s industry minister says the country will forge ahead with its AI and social media regulations despite potential pushback from the incoming Trump administration.

In comments that signal growing international divergence on AI policy, Industry Minister Ed Husic emphasized Australia’s commitment to developing protective “guardrails” for high-risk AI applications, similar to European Union regulations, The Guardian reports. This stance contrasts sharply with Donald Trump’s campaign promise to roll back Biden-era AI controls.

“We have a job we’ve said we’ll do for the public, and there’s an expectation. … We will continue to do that, and we will,” Husic told reporters in Canberra. “We will harmonize where we can and localize where we have to.”

The potential clash comes as Australia develops new oversight measures, including legislation empowering its Communications and Media Authority to require social media companies to strengthen their response to misinformation.

The policy tension could be further complicated by Trump ally and X owner Elon Musk’s opposition to social media regulation and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s recent warning to NATO allies about restricting speech on Musk’s platform.

However, Husic remained firm on Australia’s regulatory path, emphasizing the country’s sovereign interests. Australia plans to coordinate with other nations where possible while maintaining its domestic policy priorities, particularly regarding AI safety and social media oversight.

OpenAI to Present AI Plan

OpenAI plans to present an ambitious national infrastructure blueprint in Washington on Wednesday aimed at keeping America competitive in the AI race, according to CNBC.

The AI company’s proposal calls for creating specialized economic zones where states can fast-track permits for AI facilities in exchange for providing computing power to public universities. A key focus is expanding energy capacity, particularly in the Midwest and Southwest regions.

Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s head of global policy, told CNBC the U.S. AI industry will need about 50 gigawatts of power by 2030, roughly the output of 50 nuclear reactors. To meet this demand, the company proposes leveraging U.S. Navy nuclear expertise for civilian reactors and establishing a “National Transmission Highway Act” to modernize power infrastructure.

CNBC reports that the plan also envisions forming a North American AI alliance that could later include other Western nations and Gulf states.

The proposal comes at a pivotal moment, as President-elect Trump has announced plans to repeal President Biden’s AI executive order, saying he will replace it with policies promoting “Free Speech and Human Flourishing.”

OpenAI’s blueprint describes AI as foundational as electricity, requiring similar widespread access and benefits.