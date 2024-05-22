OpenAI Inks Content Deal With News Corp

OpenAI has signed a deal with News Corp, a media conglomerate, that will give the artificial intelligence (AI) company access to content from many news organizations.

The partnership enables OpenAI to use current and archived content from news publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and the New York Post, among other publications, the firms said in a Wednesday (May 22) news release.

Additionally, News Corp will share its expertise to help ensure journalistic standards across OpenAI’s offerings to end users, according to the release.

“Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said. “We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high quality reporting. Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.”

The partnership comes a week after OpenAI announced a similar collaboration with the Financial Times to use the publication’s content to train its AI models, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

OpenAI also formed a partnership with Reddit last week, PYMNTS reported at the time, bringing Reddit content to ChatGPT. Reddit will also build on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring AI-powered features to Reddit users and moderators.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything,” Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit, said in a statement at the time. “Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

While the financial details of OpenAI’s latest deal with News Corp were not disclosed, The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp, reported that it could be worth more than $250 million over five years, according to Reuters.

