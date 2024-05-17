OpenAI and Reddit Partner on Data Licensing, AI-Powered Features, Advertising

OpenAI will be using Reddit content to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

That’s one component of a new partnership formed by the AI company and the social media platform, Reddit said in a Thursday (May 16) blog post.

In this collaboration, OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products by accessing Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured and unique content from the social media platform, according to the post.

“This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics,” the post said.

In another part of the partnership, Reddit will build on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring new AI-powered features to Reddit users and moderators, per the post.

In addition, OpenAI will advertise on Reddit, according to the post.

“Reddit has become one of the Internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything,” Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit, said in the post. “Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, added in the post: “We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”

This announcement follows a deal struck by Google and Reddit, in which Google will be allowed to use Reddit content to train its AI models.

It was reported in March that Reddit had received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concerning its data-licensing practices related to the training of AI systems.

The letter informed Reddit that the FTC’s staff is conducting a non-public inquiry focused on the company’s sale, licensing or sharing of user-generated content with third parties for the purpose of training AI models.

Reddit said in a filing at the time that it is still in the “early stages” of data licensing efforts and that such initiatives are in line with its values and respect the rights of its users.