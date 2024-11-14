Report: OpenAI Proposes US-Led Global Alliance to Build AI Infrastructure

OpenAI reportedly proposed Wednesday (Nov. 13) that the United States and its allies cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI) to “revitalize the American Dream” and better compete with China’s efforts in the AI field.

The firm made this proposal in a policy blueprint released at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

OpenAI did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company proposed in its blueprint that the AI collaboration begin with the U.S. and its neighboring countries and then expand to include U.S. allies around the world, according to the Bloomberg report.

The collaboration would focus on the talent, financing and supply chains needed for AI, the report said.

OpenAI’s policy blueprint also proposes that to meet the energy needs of AI, the U.S. support energy infrastructure projects, make it easier to bring nuclear reactors back online and tap the U.S. Navy to help expand nuclear energy capacity.

It was reported Oct. 31 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said a dearth of computing capacity is hindering his company’s product rollouts.

“All of these models have gotten quite complex,” Altman wrote in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. “We also face a lot of limitations and hard decisions about [how] we allocated our compute towards many great ideas.”

In September, it was reported that OpenAI plans to bring together global investors to spend tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure in the U.S. The planned projects include data centers, turbines and generators, and semiconductor manufacturing.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Bloomberg at the time that the company believes such facilities are critical for advanced AI and making it more widely available.

“We are exploring opportunities with this goal in mind and look forward to sharing more details at a later date,” the spokesperson said.

In February, it was reported that Altman said reducing the scarcity of AI chips used to train large language models (LLMs) could require between $5 trillion and $7 trillion.

At the time, the current global semiconductor market was projected to become a $1 trillion business by the end of the decade.