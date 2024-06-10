Sidetrade Adds AI Agent to Order-to-Cash Applications

Sidetrade has added generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features to its AI-powered order-to-cash (O2C) applications.

The first of these features is an AI agent called “Ask Aimie,” the company said in a Monday (June 10) press release.

“Our ambition is to revolutionize the order-to-cash landscape,” Sidetrade CEO Olivier Novasque said in the release. “By leveraging generative AI and the world’s only real-time O2C data lake, we are going to reshape industry benchmarks, raising the bar to a level never seen before.”

Ask Aimie provides users with concise summaries of lengthy emails they receive and provides them with four different templates that will help them generate appropriate replies, according to the release.

Sidetrade has also combined GenAI with the existing AI capabilities of its O2C platform to enable it to analyze and understand natural language queries, generate relevant answers, and help users anticipate future payment behaviors, the release said.

Because Sidetrade has developed its own generative architecture with domain expert large language models (LLMs), rather than using generic, third-party LLMs, its GenAI tools provide insights that are precise, relevant and tailored to the O2C industry, per the release.

In addition, the company’s infrastructure, LLMs and data remain within its private cloud, ensuring privacy and security for customer data, according to the release.

“Our mission is to empower finance professionals in their daily life by delivering them not only intelligent automation but the highest level of intelligence in their cash conversion performance across their entire order-to-cash journey,” Novasque said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that firms that use GenAI for more applications, in a strategic way, report a greater return on investment (ROI).

Fifty percent of firms using more than five GenAI applications reported a very positive ROI, while only 6.3% of those using fewer than five applications said they experienced a very positive ROI, according to “The Impact of Implementing GenAI — and How to Maximize ROI.”

In another recent development in this space, B2B order-to-cash and digital payments provider Billtrust said in May that it added new AI tools within its accounts receivable (AR) software platform.

Billtrust’s new AI tools aim to provide finance professionals with business insights and enable them to make strategic decisions and engage customers more effectively.